First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,712,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 731,670 shares.The stock last traded at $24.47 and had previously closed at $24.39.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,518,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 54,668.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,143,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,856,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

