First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,712,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 731,670 shares.The stock last traded at $24.47 and had previously closed at $24.39.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
