First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 11,180.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 11,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 298,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 134,490 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,693 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ QABA traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 20,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,772. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.