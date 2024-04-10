First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of First Western Financial worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 42,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $695,915.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group raised First Western Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Western Financial

First Western Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

First Western Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About First Western Financial

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.