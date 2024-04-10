First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of First Western Financial worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at First Western Financial
In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 42,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $695,915.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 747,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Western Financial
First Western Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
First Western Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Western Financial
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.