FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FirstService has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

