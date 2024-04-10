Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

FSR has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. Fisker has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $7.22.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

