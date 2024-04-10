Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down to $122.75

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.75, but opened at $113.55. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $115.71, with a volume of 311,445 shares changing hands.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

