FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

