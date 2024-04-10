Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s current price.
Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
