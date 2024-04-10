Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s current price.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

