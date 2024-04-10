Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading 14.3% Higher

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 484,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 253,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The stock has a market cap of C$17.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

