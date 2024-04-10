freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Head to Head Comparison

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Experian and freenet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Experian alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $6.62 billion 5.92 $770.00 million N/A N/A freenet $2.84 billion N/A $167.31 million $1.41 19.25

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than freenet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A freenet 5.89% 17.11% 7.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Experian and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Experian and freenet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 1 1 0 2.50 freenet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Experian has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Experian beats freenet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About freenet

(Get Free Report)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides app-based Internet products. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, installation, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the radio and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT solutions, and other services; and voice and data services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, callmobile.de, freenet FLEX, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, GRAVIS, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.