Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,553 shares of company stock worth $184,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Funko by 1,188.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

