FY2024 EPS Estimates for TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for TransCode Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($25.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.64 on Monday. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $356.00. The stock has a market cap of $403,326.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
