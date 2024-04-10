FY2024 EPS Estimates for TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for TransCode Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($25.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.64 on Monday. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $356.00. The stock has a market cap of $403,326.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

About TransCode Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

