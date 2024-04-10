Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1200717 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company focused operations on Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil areas.

