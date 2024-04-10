Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 187,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 753,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $880.24 million, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -529.03%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $119,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $139,312.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

