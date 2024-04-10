Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IQV traded down $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

