Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. 212,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,476. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.