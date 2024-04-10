Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $32.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,614.03. 47,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,874. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,595.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

