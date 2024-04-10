Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 138,197 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. 23,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.