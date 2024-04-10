Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,055,000.

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,920. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

