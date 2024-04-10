Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. 350,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,759. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

