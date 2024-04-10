Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK remained flat at $19.29 during trading on Wednesday. 222,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,570. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

