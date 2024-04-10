Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 539,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,085. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $218.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day moving average of $188.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

