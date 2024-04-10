Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 17,028 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,476. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

