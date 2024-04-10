Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. 1,291,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,072. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

