Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,188 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.13. The stock had a trading volume of 562,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.93.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

