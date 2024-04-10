Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 32,955 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 374,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,543. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

