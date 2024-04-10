General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.67.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.23. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

