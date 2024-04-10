Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of GERN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,125,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,564,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Geron by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

