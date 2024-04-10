Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.42

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.42 and last traded at $68.43, with a volume of 1617229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 127,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 219,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

