Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
GAINZ opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $24.76.
