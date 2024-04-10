Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of GAINL opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $27.13.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
