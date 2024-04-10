Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 30,662 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

