Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 30,662 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.30.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
