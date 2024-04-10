Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.40. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5,033 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Global Blue Group last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

