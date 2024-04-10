Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.40. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5,033 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
