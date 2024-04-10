Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 240,594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 11,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,813. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

