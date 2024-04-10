Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, an increase of 250,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Wind Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

WNDY stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

