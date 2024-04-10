GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $125.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $127.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

