Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $36,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 896,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,802,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 617,815 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,609. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $34.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

