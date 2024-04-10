GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GoodRx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.78.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoodRx

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,348,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 459.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 2,160,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $8,866,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.