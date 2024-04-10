Graco Inc. (GGG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 1st

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Graco has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

