Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPMT. JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPMT

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 271,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,939. The company has a market cap of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.