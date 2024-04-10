GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSDD traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 134,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,851. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 6.25% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

