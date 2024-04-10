Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GREEL opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

