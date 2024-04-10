GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.30

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 13326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$58.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.44 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. Research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.