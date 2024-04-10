Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,920.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,920 ($36.96) and last traded at GBX 2,801.11 ($35.45), with a volume of 87320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,802 ($35.46).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.67) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greggs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,075 ($38.92).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,774.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,598.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 4,460.43%.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

