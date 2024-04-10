Gregory Knowles Melchin Purchases 1,150 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.64 per share, with a total value of C$12,236.00.

Shares of TSE TOT traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.89. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.85. The firm has a market cap of C$428.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7298658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

