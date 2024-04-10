Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
Shares of AVAL opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
