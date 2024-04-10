Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

