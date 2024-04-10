Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

