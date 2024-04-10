Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

GCG.A stock opened at C$49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.14. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$39.15 and a 12-month high of C$52.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Guardian Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

