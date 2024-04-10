GXChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001233 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

