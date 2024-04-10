Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,512,961,000 after buying an additional 5,660,862 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.